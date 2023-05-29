This whitepaper demonstrates the application of a new powerful Wrap command of WIPL-D Pro CAD EM simulator which enables the analysis of flexible and wearable circuits. The Wrap command is versatile, user friendly and allows simple and effective transformation of flat sheet bodies to bodies wrapped over arbitrary complex developable surfaces.

This has been demonstrated on the examples of a flat microstrip patch antenna wrapped around the cylinder aligned along x-axis and y-axis comparing their effect on antenna performance.